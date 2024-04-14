Arsenal primed to make summer move for Real Sociedad and Spain star with €60m asking price

Real Sociedad could be in store for a very busy summer, especially when it comes to outgoings. Robin Le Normand, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are just three of the players that have been linked with a move away, and in the case of the latter, a Premier League switch could be on the cards.

Zubimendi has attracted interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich over the last 12-18 months, but it is Arsenal that are currently best-placed to make a move for the impressive pivot. According to exclusive information from CaughtOffside, the Gunners are edging towards the 25-year-old as their top defensive midfield target for the summer.

La Real would be powerless to stop Zubimendi from leaving, as he has a €60m release clause. If that is triggered, it would be up to the player to decide if he wants to depart Donostia-San Sebastian.

It could be a big summer for Zubimendi, who will be with Spain at Euro 2024. Real Sociedad will hope that he rejects any moves away, and so far, he has shown no signs at all of wanting to depart.