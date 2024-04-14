Analysis: Amid claims of €30m offer from Tottenham Hotspur, what should Barcelona do with Pablo Torre?

Barcelona have an abundance of talents breaking through from La Masia. This season alone has seen the emergence of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, Hector Fort and Marc Guiu, and the next player set to be promoted from the youth categories is Mikayil Faye, who has been on the fringes of the first team in recent weeks.

In Fermin’s case, he has been a valuable addition to Xavi Hernandez’s squad, and has added another different profile in Barcelona’s midfield. Given that he is only 20 years of age, the expectation is that he can hang around in the first team for many years to come.

This could be bad news for Pablo Torre, who held a similar position to Fermin in the Barcelona first team last season, albeit he didn’t play anywhere near as often. Last summer, he was shipped out on loan to Girona, where he has also struggled for any regular minutes.

Torre is facing a crossroads in his Barcelona career already, despite only being 21. He has lost all prominence at the Catalan giants, to the point where a summer sale looks somewhat likely. It could be necessary given the club’s financial woes, and according to Fichajes, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a €30m offer.

If Barcelona were to receive an offer in that region, there is no doubt that they would look to sell Torre. His progression since joining from Racing Santander in 2022 has not gone as well as hoped, and with his value still relatively high, it does make sense to organise a permanent transfer – although it would be wise to include a buy-back clause.

For Torre, it could also suit him to leave Barcelona, where there is less pressure on him. One thing for certain is that he cannot remain there next season, and it is almost certain that another move will be on the cards, although the question will be whether it’s another loan, or a sale. He needs to start playing regular football, which is something that has not happened since heading to Catalonia.

It will be very interesting to see which way Barcelona decide to go with Torre. They are under significant financial pressure to sell players, so a permanent departure is a real possibility, although they will want to control his future in some way. The main thing for everyone involved is that Torre starts to play regular football, so that he can start to deliver on his potential.