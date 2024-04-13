Xavi Hernandez alternative for Barcelona unlikely to be available with offer thought to be imminent

One of the chief candidates to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona looks to be settling his future in the coming months, according to the latest reports in Germany.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has voiced publicly his desire to have his future clear well before the Euros, and it appears he has a major club open to offering him an exit route if he does not continue with die Mannschaft.

🚨 The Senegalese Faye could have minutes in Cádiz and become the sixteenth youth player who debuts under Xavi Hernández. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/C2eYcZc5xz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 12, 2024

As per BILD, and carried by Sport, Nagelsmann will elect to return to Bayern Munich this summer if he does leave the national team. Honourary President Uli Hoeness has admitted that Nagelsmann’s exit was a ‘mistake’, while Sporting Director Max Eberl is also thought to be keen on him.

Nagelsmann is one of three German coaches to be linked to the Barcelona job, alongside current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, and another former Bayern coach in Hansi Flick. It appears the Blaugrana are centering their efforts on persuading Xavi to stay at the club first and foremost though.