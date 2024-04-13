“We have a war” – Xavi Hernandez pumped for Barcelona’s showdown with Paris Saint-Germain

With one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown against Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez opted to make nine changes for Saturday’s clash with Cadiz – it paid dividends in the end, with Joao Felix scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

It was far from vintage, but Barcelona won’t care – all that mattered was securing the three points. Xavi was pleased, and he saved special praise for the Catalans’ matchwinner in Andalusia (via Diario AS).

“Felix is a very talented player, yes. He’s at ease, he’s still happy. He played a great game. We leave him a bit of freedom of movement to exploit his talent and I think he has done wonderfully. The goal was made all by himself.”

Xavi also spoke on Tuesday’s clash with PSG, for which Barcelona only need to avoid defeat in order to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals. It’s safe to say that the 44-year-old is very excited for the match.

“We have a war on Tuesday (against PSG). We want to do something big. The match comes during our best form this season.”