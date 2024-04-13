WATCH: 30-yard stunner from Aurelien Tchouameni sees Real Madrid break deadlock against Mallorca

It was a poor first half from Real Madrid at Son Moix, as they mustered just one shot on goal against Mallorca. However, they have now managed to find the breakthrough, and are now on course to go 11 points clear at the summit of La Liga.

Jude Bellingham had that shot, which agonisingly hit the crossbar. However, it matters little now as Real Madrid have hit the front. The goal has come in spectacular fashion from Aurelien Tchouameni, whose 30-yard strike flew into the top corner of the Mallorca goal, courtesy of a small deflection.

Tchouameni may have got himself unnecessarily booked for Real Madrid against Manchester City on Tuesday, which means that he is suspended for next week’s return leg at the Etihad Stadium, but this goal could more than make up for that. It’s a delicious effort, which left Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic with no chance at all.