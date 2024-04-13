Villarreal star Filip Jorgensen attracting Premier League transfer interest

Villarreal goal keeper Filip Jorgensen is attracting Premier League transfer interest on the back of a strong season in Castellon.

Jorgensen has enjoyed a impressive 12 months as the 21-year-old has established himself as first choice in between the posts at Villarreal.

However, despite being contracted to the Yellow Submarine until 2027, Jorgensen is already being linked with a possible move away from the club in the coming months.

As per the latest update form Marca, clubs from across Europe have sent scouts to watch him, with particular focus from the teams in the Premier League.

The interest comes from title chasing trio Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, but they are only likely to offer Jorgensen a back up role, as their deputy keepers make key future decisions in the months ahead.

Jorgensen is expected to demand assurances over his first team position, before considering a move to England, with his spot as No.1 already assured at Villarreal for next season.