Real Madrid edge past Mallorca to go 11 points clear in La Liga title race

Real Madrid are edging ever closer to winning La Liga this season. They took another step towards achieving their goal on Saturday, as they secured a slender 1-0 victory over beaten Copa del Rey finalists Mallorca at Son Moix.

The first half saw few chances, with Real Madrid only having one shot on goal. That came from Jude Bellingham, whose beautiful effort from outside of the penalty area agonisingly struck the crossbar.

However, it was another long-range effort that did the trick for Los Blancos. Just three minutes into the second half, Aurelien Tchouameni collected the ball 30 yards out before firing an unstoppable effort past the rooted Predrag Rajkovic in the Mallorca goal. The strike took a small deflection, but it was still a phenomenal effort.

As it turned out, that was enough for Real Madrid, despite Federico Valverde missing a golden chance to score a second late on. That result sees them go 11 points clear of Barcelona, who play later on Saturday, at the summit of La Liga – that’s ahead of El Clasico next weekend.