Real Betis reignite European hopes with crucial result against Celta Vigo to open Feria de Abril

Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo

Real Betis wanted to give their fans a reason to celebrate to kick off the Feria de Abril festivities in Seville, and did not disappoint, even if they flirted with it at times.

During the first half both sides flashed headers wide, but it was Celta who were causing more issues, with Jorgen Strand Larsen coming closest for the visitors. However Betis looked as if they had had a stern word at half-time, and Manuel Pellegrini’s side certainly upped the tempo on their opponents.

FT: Real Betis 2-1 Celta Betis ran out winners with goals from Miranda and Fekir, as Isco picked up anothe man of the match award. Strand Larsen pulled one back in stoppage time, but it's Betis who can relax for the rest of the weekend's football!pic.twitter.com/QPCyeISxjh — Football España (@footballespana_) April 12, 2024

After several frantic sequences in the box, a lovely move saw the ball cut across the box for Juan Miranda to slot home about 10 minutes after the half. With Celta needing to force matters more, Betis came into their own, with Isco at the heart of matters. Playing with space in behind, Nabil Fekir looked much more like his old self as he picked up the ball on the left, cut inside, and thundered the ball into the roof of the net about 15 minutes from time, giving Betis a comfortable lead.

Celta threw plenty at Betis in the final minutes, and after a good Claudio Bravo save from Tadeo Allende, Strand Larsen touched the follow-up into an empty net for a consolation. They could be caught by Cadiz in 18th place this weekend though, albeit it would require a win from the Yellow Submarine over Barcelona. Betis halt a concerning four-game losing streak, and are back in the European hunt, moving point ahead of Valencia into seventh, which will likely be good enough for a Conference League spot.