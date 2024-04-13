Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will make a key defensive call ahead of tonight’s La Liga clash in Mallorca.

Los Blancos are cruising to the Spanish league title this season as Ancelotti aims to split his resources with the UEFA Champions League.

Ancelotti’s charges head to Manchester in midweek for the second leg of their quarter final clash with Manchester City.

With the tie evenly poised following a 3-3 draw in Madrid, Ancelotti has to tread carefully, to keep his team in ideal shape.

The main decision for both matches comes in defence with Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez vying for the available centre back spot.

As per reports from Marca, Ancelotti will start both players in Palma, to assess his options for facing City.

Luka Modric is also expected to come in to allow for other midfield players to take a break.

Real Madrid probable starting XI vs Mallorca: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Valverde; Rodrygo Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.