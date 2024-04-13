Predicted lineups Cadiz vs Barcelona: Xavi Hernandez rotates ahead of PSG showdown

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez will be forced to make a host of team changes for tonight’s trip to Cadiz.

The Catalans face a crucial few days of action as their journey to Andalucia is followed by a UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Xavi’s team have a 3-2 winning edge from the first leg, but he will make major rotations at Cadiz, with three players also suspended.

Despite having the flexibility to make changes, Xavi will be hoping his reshuffle does not disrupt the team’s momentum, ahead of that all important tie with PSG.

As per the latest from Marca, Xavi will make five changes from their game at the Parc des Princes, including Hector Fort starting at left back.

Andreas Christensen will continue building up his match fitness with a start in midfield alongside the versatile Fermin Lopez.

Xavi is also looking at switches in attack with teenage star Vitor Roque ready to come in as Ferran Torres also reappears.

Barcelona probable starting XI vs Cadiz: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Fort; Roberto, Christensen, Lopez; Raphinha, Vitor Roque, Torres