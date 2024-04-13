Manchester City will have first choice goal keeper Ederson back for their UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The defending champions host Los Blancos in midweek following a thrilling 3-3 quarter final first leg draw in Madrid last week.

Ederson has missed City’s last five games in all competitions due to injury and he was not risked at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola confirmed the Brazilian international was fit to face Real Madrid in the Spanish capital and he is expected to start in the return clash.

“Ederson was ready to play against Real Madrid. He’s ready to play against Luton, but we’ll take the decision on him based on many reasons”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

Guardiola did not offer an update on any other injury concerns, ahead of a crucial run of matches, with England star Phil Foden struggling for fitness.

Defensive duo Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake remain sidelined for City as Guardiola aims to give both players the best possible chance of returning in time to face Real Madrid on April 17.