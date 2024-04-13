“Nothing is certain” – Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir hints at possible departure this summer

Real Betis could be facing a big summer, with several first team players primed to leave. Juan Miranda and Abner Vinicius will both go, while Borja Iglesias, Willian Jose and Ez Abde have all been touted to depart too.

Another player that could go is Nabil Fekir, whose place in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad is no longer assured because of the emergence of Isco Alarcon, who has been excellent since arriving as a free agent last summer.

Fekir has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, including Al-Ittihad, whose sporting director is Ramon Planes, who was at Betis until earlier this year. The French playmaker refused to rule out a departure when he spoke to the media after scoring the winner in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, as per Diario AS.

“Nothing is certain in football. We’re going to try to achieve our goals, and we’ll see next season.”

Fekir could be a big-money departure for Real Betis, which would certainly help raise funds for Manuel Pellegrini and the rest of the sporting department. For now, a move away does look more likely than not.