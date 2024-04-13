‘New Hairstyle’ for Jude Bellingham goes viral after appearing in Real Madrid training

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham looked plenty frustrated on Tuesday night during their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City, but appeared much more carefree sporting his ‘new hair’ during training on Friday.

Teammate Eduardo Camavinga posted a work of excellent photography as Bellingham appeared to have the Frenchman’s trademark ponytail of dreadlocks, with the caption ‘Camavingham’.

It would not be the first time that Camavinga has had a hand in the hairstyles of his teammates. His brother has moved to the Spanish capital with him, and has become a luxury barber for the great and the good of the Madrid high society, with several Real Madrid players attending his services.

It appears Bellingham will be keeping it relatively simple up top for the time being, although Camavinga’s cut certainly wasn’t a bad look for 20-year-old superstar. It would require the replacing of a number of 50ft advertising banners scattered across Madrid though.