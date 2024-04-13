Napoli keen on €16m La Liga midfielder this summer after successive good campaigns

RCD Mallorca may not have won the Copa del Rey last weekend, but that does not mean to say their efforts went unnoticed, as they came within touching distance of a second major trophy in the 21st century. Not least those of Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa.

Costa was left to screen in front of the back three alone at times by Javier Aguirre against Athletic Club, and put in a heroic performance, battling, tackling and heading everything within sight. As per Diario AS, he has caught the eye of Serie A champions Napoli.

The 23-year-old left Almeria in the summer, with Idrissu Baba and €3m heading the other way, while the Andalusian side also retained a 20% sell-on clause on Costa. That could come in use as early as this summer if Napoli move for Costa, who is thought to be interested in a move. For their part, Mallorca are looking for around €16m in order to part with him.

While Costa is less than perfect with the ball at his feet, given the premium that has been placed on midfielders capable of breaking up opposition attacks and his age, interest in Costa is no surprise. He was a standout for Almeria last season, and has impressed again for Mallorca this year.