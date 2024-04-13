Mason Greenwood return to Manchester United remains an option

Mason Greenwood could still return Manchester United this summer following his loan spell at Getafe.

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has indicated his willingness to discuss a loan renewal for next season but the club cannot afford a permanent deal.

Greenwood has netted six La Liga goals during his spell in the Spanish capital but his future in Manchester remains open.

United are rumoured to be open to a sale, but they are less keen on a loan agreement, due to the lack of certainty of his next career move, and the latest from ESPN indicates all options are on the table.

The 22-year-old will head back to Manchester from Madrid at the end of the campaign and consider his options for next season.

His current deal at Old Trafford expires in 2025, and United will push for a sale, but if no offers are forthcoming, a fresh loan could be the best alternative to suit Getafe and United in 2024.