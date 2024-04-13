La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid see off Girona in top 4 clash, Madrid derby ends in a stalemate

It was another day of captivating action in La Liga, with four matches on Saturday. Real Madrid and Barcelona were both in action, against Mallorca and Cadiz respectively, while the remaining two fixtures saw Atletico Madrid host Girona in the game of the day, and Getafe make the short trip to Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Girona

Atletico Madrid boosted their hopes of finishing inside the Champions League places with a big win over fellow top four hopefuls Girona. It was a dream start for the visitors when Artem Dovbyk netted inside five minutes, but goals from Antoine Griezmann (x2) and Angel Correa ensured a comeback victory for Diego Simeone’s side.

Ángel Correa heads in! ⚽ Álvaro Morata does brilliantly to keep the ball in and assist the Argentinian 👊 pic.twitter.com/tG6i1896ct — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 13, 2024

Atleti and Girona stay 4th and 3rd respectively with this result, but the gap between the teams is now just four points with seven matches to go.

Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Getafe

This Madrid derby was a rather uneventful affair, with Rayo Vallecano and Getafe playing out a scoreless draw at Vallecas. The hosts were the better team, and dominated the majority of the 90 minutes, but they were unable to get through Jose Bordalas’ resilient side.

The result keeps Rayo in 16th, with Getafe moving up to 9th.