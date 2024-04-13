Joao Felix brilliance sees Barcelona past Cadiz as unbeaten streak continues

With Real Madrid winning at Mallorca earlier in the day, Barcelona were under pressure to respond immediately when they took on Cadiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla. They have managed to do so, just, as they came away with a 1-0 victory.

Xavi Hernandez opted to make nine changes to the Barcelona side that defeated Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, with only Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Pau Cubarsi remaining in the line-up. It showed in the early stages that a second-string side was playing, with Cadiz having the better of the play.

However, it was Barcelona that provided the decisive moment, coming in the first half. Marcos Alonso’s corner was flicked on, and Joao Felix brilliantly met the ball with a bicycle kick which flew into the bottom corner.

As it turned out, that was the only goal of the game. It means that Barcelona move back to within eight point of Real Madrid, ahead of El Clasico next weekend.