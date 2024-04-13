Italian giants join race to sign highly-coveted Real Betis star this summer

Real Betis are still holding out hope in their efforts to convince Guido Rodriguez to sign a new contract. The Argentine pivot sees his current deal expire at the end of the season, and this has led to a number of clubs being linked with a summer move, when he is on track to be a free agent.

Two more sides have now joined the race to sign Rodriguez in the summer, should he be available. According to Diario AS, Juventus and Napoli are both interested in the 30-year-old, who is aware that he has a big market opportunity, should he decided to leave Los Verdiblancos at the end of the season.

At this stage, it does appear unlikely that Rodriguez will sign an extension at Real Betis, but in these situations, you can never say never. Club bosses are preparing one last assault, with contract negotiations scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.