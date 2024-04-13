‘If he wants to sign tomorrow, he can’ – Real Madrid open to veteran renewing deal

Real Madrid will leave the decision of whether to extend his contract with the club entirely up to Nacho Fernandez this season, according to the latest in the Spanish capital. The 34-year-old central defender came close to leaving last summer, and it will be his decision once again this summer.

Nacho has played much more often this season than last under Carlo Ancelotti, but as per Diario AS, must decide whether he has the desire and energy to continue, as Los Blancos have offered him a new deal some time ago. ‘If he wants to sign it, he could do so tomorrow’, they quote off the record.

Despite the increase in minutes, Nacho has seen how Ancelotti has used Aurelien Tchouameni for the biggest matches at centre-back ahead of him in recent months, something which continued on Tuesday against Manchester City. He could of course bow out in a blaze of glory if Los Blancos win La Liga this season, with Nacho captaining the side. In addition, there is also the prospect of Real Madrid pursuing Leny Yoro this summer, which would further decrease his protagonism with David Alaba and Eder Militao recovering from injuries too.