Former Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman has praised Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Alonso is on the brink of leading Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title in the coming weeks alongside a potential treble with the DfB Pokal and the UEFA Europa League.

His stock has rocketed in the last 12 months with rumours of a move back to Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Ancelotti’s extension until 2026 has blocked that rumour for now, with Liverpool then looking to Alonso.

Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield exit has opened up a vacancy at the Premier League giants but Alonso has confirmed he will not be accepting their offer.

McManaman, who won two La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles during his spell in Madrid, claimed Alonso’s call is the sensible option to take at this stage.

“If Ancelotti steps down next year, it will be another year for Xabi to gain experience and that move wouldn’t surprise me at all. The Real Madrid job will always be on the horizon”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“Xabi has a house in Madrid and has history with the club. However, in a few years you have no idea what will happen at Bayern Munich and elsewhere, but in Madrid he would have a place.

“Will PSG look for a new coach? Will Pep Guardiola be at Man City in two years? You never know. It’s the right decision for Xabi to stay at Leverkusen for another year and put an end to the rumours for the moment.”

Alonso’s own contract at Leverkusen also runs until 2026, in a mirror to Ancelotti, and all parties will be watching his progress next season, as Leverkusen aim to defend their crown.