Fan who racially abused Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna arrested by police

A fan has been arrested for racially abusing Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna on the 30th of March. The abuse occurred from the Getafe section during a 1-0 win for Sevilla at the Coliseum, with police identifying the perpetrator and carrying out the arrest this Friday.

The Argentine defender was called a monkey and told ‘you come from a monkey’ by the fan in question, who was detained and questioned by the police, as per Cadena SER. They will be released awaiting the judicial resolution of their case.

If they are convicted of a hate crime, they could face up to four years in prison, and a fine of up to €650k depending on how serious the incident is, although it is much more likely that a lighter fine is imposed. So far, there has been a low conviction rate in recent cases of racism in La Liga, although many of the cases over the last two years are still ongoing.

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation have already imposed a €27k fine on Getafe, and closed that section of the stadium for the next three games.