“Barcelona’s Jurgen Klopp” continues flawless record as “manager” following victory over Cadiz

Xavi Hernandez is now ready to return to the Barcelona dugout for El Clasico next weekend, having now finished his two-match suspension against Cadiz on Saturday. The 44-year-old was sent off against Atletico Madrid last month, which incurred the ban for the games against Las Palmas and Cadiz.

Barcelona won both of those matches 1-0, with Oscar Hernandez, Xavi’s brother, standing in as “manager”. Oscar, who is sometimes referred to as Oscar Klopp because his appearance is similar to that of Liverpool’s German manager, has a very impressive record when he has stepped in for his brother.

With the victory over Cadiz, Oscar has now won all seven of the La Liga managers in which he has led Barcelona in the absence of Xavi through suspension.

🚨 Oscar 'Klopp' Hernández as the FC Barcelona 'head coach': – 7 games

– 7 wins. pic.twitter.com/4OOzQoIwhg — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 13, 2024

Barcelona are looking for a new manager for next season, with Xavi stepping down. Oscar is also set to leave alongside his brother, although he looks set to depart with a flawless record at least.