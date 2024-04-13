Barcelona have “no plans” to convince Xavi Hernandez to reverse departure decision

Barcelona made it 13 matches unbeaten on Saturday night, as they saw off Cadiz 1-0 despite naming a heavily rotated side. The Catalan giants have still yet to lose since head coach Xavi Hernandez announced his decision to step down at the end of the season.

In recent weeks, numerous reports have come out stating that Barcelona want to convince Xavi to stay on, although the 44-year-old has stuck to his guns, re-affirming on several occasions that he intends to walk away in the summer, irrespective of how the remainder of the season plays out.

Barcelona now seem prepared to give up their hopes of convincing Xavi to stay on, as was revealed by sporting director Deco ahead of the victory over Cadiz, as per MD.

“At the moment there is no plan to make Xavi change his mind. If there is, we’ll talk.”

Barcelona’s managerial search has stalled in recent weeks because of their efforts to keep Xavi, but now, it looks like they will have to restart their search for this successor.