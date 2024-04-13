Barcelona Sevilla

Barcelona and Sevilla legend opens door to career in management

Without wanting to retire Ivan Rakitic ahead of time, the veteran Croatian midfielder has admitted that a career in management could be of interest to him down the line. The 36-year-old joined Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia this January, but has already started taking steps in order to potentially take a step into coaching after his career ends.

Rakitic had noted in an interview with Jijantes that he felt that his Barcelona side could have won ‘two or three more Champions Leagues’ had it not been down to their complacency. But he also discussed the current state of the Blaugrana praising former teammates Xavi Hernandez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He also explained to Gerard Romero that he had already started his coaching badges.

“I’m not 100% clear, I don’t want to look too far ahead either. I’m preparing little by little, I’m making contacts, I think the future of football is going to be in Arabia. I can’t say what I will do, it will surely be linked to football, but now I dont’ what to say.”

“I have also signed up for the Croatian federation to get my coaching licence. Yes, I want to learn a lot, I want to see a lot of things, I like to know what happens in UEFA, in the competitions… but I haven’t decided yet.”

Rakitic certainly has as much and as varied experience as most in the game, having played in four different countries, won three European trophies, four league titles and made the World Cup final with Croatia. In addittion, he has had a number of coaches at the top of the game currently.

