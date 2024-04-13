Atletico Madrid Granada

Atletico Madrid striker reports former club amid claims of “abusive clause” worth €6m

Last August, Atletico Madrid moved quickly to complete the signing of Samu Omorodion from Granada. The 19-year-old scored against Los Rojiblancos on MD1 of the 2023-24 season, a new days later, he completed a permanent transfer, before being immediately loaned out to Alaves for the remainder of the campaign.

Atleti paid Samu’s €6m release clause, although the player himself has now taken issue with this. He believes that his salary at Granada at that time did not warrant his clause being worth that much, and as such, he has reported the Andalusians over the clause being “abusive”, as per Diario AS.

An official complaint has already been filed, and the case is expected to be concluded in the next few months. If Samu is successful, the likelihood is that Atletico Madrid will have the €6m returned that they paid for the teenager, which would be a very handy financial boost, given their ongoing struggles.

Atletico Madrid Granada Samu Omorodion

