Atletico Madrid star doubtful for Borussia Dortmund injury after suffering injury against Girona

On Saturday, Atletico Madrid took a big step towards securing their place in next season’s Champions League after they defeated fellow top four hopefuls Girona at the Civitas Metropolitano. However, one blip on their record for that match was a first half injury suffered by Saul Niguez.

During half time, Atleti confirmed that Saul – who was replaced by Alvaro Morata – had to be replaced by head coach Diego Simeone after he suffered a blow.

According to El Partidazo de COPE, Saul was a candidate to play in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund, notably at left wing-back. However, he is now doubtful to make the trip to Germany.

It’s surprising to hear that Saul could have replaced Samuel Lino for Atletico Madrid in Dortmund, especially considering that the Brazilian was rested against Girona, and scored in the first leg on Wednesday. However, his absence would still be a blow, even if his form has been poor this season.

