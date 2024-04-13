Atletico Madrid receive defensive fitness boost ahead of key games

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is back in the squad for their La Liga clash with Girona.

Los Rojiblancos face a crucial week of games, with a home tie against top four rivals Girona, ahead of travelling to Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Diego Simeone’s side secured a 2-1 UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg win and they hold a key advantage ahead of the return clash.

Hermoso has missed Atletico Madrid’s last three games across all competitions, due to a muscle issue, but his return is a key boost.

Simeone is expected to utilise the Spanish international in both matches but he could stick with an unchanged defence in Dortmund.

The Argentinian coach has switched between a back three and five-man defence, during Hermoso’s absence, and his starting trio kept Dortmund at bay for 80 minutes in Madrid.

The ability to rotate within a short turnaround in between games give Simeone some flexibility and he faces a key call on his starting XI.