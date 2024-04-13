Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid receive defensive fitness boost ahead of key games

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is back in the squad for their La Liga clash with Girona.

Los Rojiblancos face a crucial week of games, with a home tie against top four rivals Girona, ahead of travelling to Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Diego Simeone’s side secured a 2-1 UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg win and they hold a key advantage ahead of the return clash.

Hermoso has missed Atletico Madrid’s last three games across all competitions, due to a muscle issue, but his return is a key boost.

Simeone is expected to utilise the Spanish international in both matches but he could stick with an unchanged defence in Dortmund.

The Argentinian coach has switched between a back three and five-man defence, during Hermoso’s absence, and his starting trio kept Dortmund at bay for 80 minutes in Madrid.

The ability to rotate within a short turnaround in between games give Simeone some flexibility and he faces a key call on his starting XI.

