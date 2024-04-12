Xavi Hernandez says El Clasico means little without Barcelona win over Cadiz

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has warned his side that anything but a win against Cadiz this weekend will be the end of their hopes of winning La Liga. The Blaugrana lie eight points behind their arch rivals, but could cut the gap to five points with a win in El Clasico the following week at a minimum.

While the 18th-placed Cadiz may look an easier clash on paper, the Yellow Submarine have been in good form of late, as was highlighted by Xavi.

“They have only lost one game in the last five and they have beaten Atletico at home lately. They are at risk of going down a division and they are running out of lives. They are a very aggressive, orderly team, direct football… Uncomfortable opponent and difficult ground. It will be difficult. Let’s see how we come into it and the level of fatigue. They are three vital points if we want to compete in the League.”

Naturally, with the game sandwiched between the two Paris Saint-Germain games and a Clasico to come the weekend after there has been plenty of talk of rotationns.

“It’s a vital game. If we don’t win, La Liga could be over for us. We have to come out very energised to fight towards the end. If we fail tomorrow the Clasico will be of little use to us. We’ll see what the leader does. It’s a momentous day for La Liga. We are playing for a title tomorrow.”

Xavi: "I understand the euphoria and the excitement, but nothing is being done. We are in the same situation as before PSG." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 12, 2024

He had confirmed that they would ideally like to rest Ilkay Gundogan, and that Vitor Roque will be given minutes. Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski are all suspended, while Gundogan, Andreas Christensen and Oriol Romeu are all at risk of missing the Clasico if they are booked. Xavi saw motivation being no issue though.

“Also, but also to have a chance in La Liga. If we win we will still have a chabnce. If not, it would practically be sentenced in favour of Madrid. And it would also give us wings for Tuesday.”