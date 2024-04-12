Kylian Mbappe has been heavily criticised following his showing in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-2 UEFA Champions League defeat to Barcelona.

PSG now travel to Catalonia for next week’s quarter final second leg needing a win to retain any hopes of a European title this season.

Mbappe was expected to be the catalyst for PSG as Barcelona landed in Paris but he was shackled by the visitors defence.

Alongside failing to score, Mbappe struggled throughout the game, and PSG face a tough task on the road in Barcelona.

Former France international, and FIFA World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry has slammed Mbappe’s performance, ahead of the return tie.

“He showed the worst of football and the worst of a high-level player. You can miss passes, dribbles and have a bad day, but his attitude was scandalous, there was a lack of respect”, as per RMC Sport, via Mundo Deportivo.

Dugarry’s comments come as part of the wider narrative swirling around Mbappe ahead of the season run-in as he prepares to move on from Paris to join Real Madrid.

If PSG are eliminated from the Champions League in the coming days that could potentially bring forward confirmation of his move to Los Blancos.