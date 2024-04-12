The key factors behind Luka Modric decision on Real Madrid future

It looks rather like Real Madrid legend Luka Modric is looking at his final games in the white of the club that defined his career, but the Croatian is yet to decide definitively that he will leave in the summer. The 38-year-old has seen his role in the side decrease this season, but has not worked out his next course of action.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that he is yet to make a call one way or another regarding his Real Madrid future. Despite all signs pointing towards an exit for more game time, Modric is still weighing up whether to leave Los Blancos. While he has not had as many minutes as he is used to this season anyway, he is also considering what kind of role he would play in the Real Madrid of next season before taking a decision. Carlo Ancelotti offered him a place on his coaching staff in January, and Modric will also have offers from outside of Europe.

While he will have offers from the Middle East, and Major League Soccer, Dinamo Zagreb are the only ones to have formally declared an interest in Modric. They took out a page-sized advert in national paper Marca asking Modric to return to his first club. If Kylian Mbappe does arrive in the summer, and Jude Bellingham is shifted back to more of a midfield role, then it could see his game time reduced even further next season.