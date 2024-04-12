Barcelona

More Negreira revelations: Company billed Spanish Football Federation for €340k for stationery

Further information has been leaked to the press about the Negreira case, as more details emerge of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira‘s relationship with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Technical Referees Committee (CTA), where he was Vice-President for a number of years.

The information comes courtesy of El Mundo (via Relevo), who say that between 1999 and 2010, the company Dasnil 95 billed the RFEF and CTA for just over €340k over a spell of 11 years for office goods, such as pens, pencils, folders and clocks. The payments gradually increased to just under €150k in 2005, when the amounts diminished. They say he ‘channeled’ the funds into his own personal possession.

Dasnil 95 was the same company at the heart of the corruption case involving Barcelona, who billed them between €7-8m over a period of 17 years for supposed consultancy and refereeing reports. Both the club and Enriquez Negreira are under investigation for bribery and sporting corruption, but as of yet have not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

