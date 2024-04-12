Former Manchester United star Bryan Robson has opened up on the club’s failed attempt to sign Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has continued his rise as a world class star, following a 2023 switch to Real Madrid, as Los Blancos ultimately succeeded where United failed.

The England international was linked with a move to United, prior to joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020, but he opted to make the leap to Germany.

Despite leading the race, United were unable to convince Bellingham, with Dortmund offering a better package.

Robson and a host of other United legends formed part of a group in attendance on the day Bellingham was shown around their training base in Manchester.

However, despite United’s best efforts, Bellingham rejected a possible deal at Old Trafford, and Robson admits mistakes were made in the project.

“It was really disappointing. We were at Carrington, and Sir Alex Ferguson was there a little earlier than I was. Eric Cantona and I met him, his mum and dad, and we chatted”, he told an interview with Telegraph Sport.

“It looked promising that he was going to sign for Manchester United… but, me and Eric did a rubbish job as he signed for Borussia Dortmund! We thought we had him in the bag.”

United were rumoured to be interest in Bellingham again ahead of his move to Madrid, but there was no changing his mind, and the 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start with Los Blancos.