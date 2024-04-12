Manchester City reportedly avoided a food poisoning outbreak in their squad ahead of facing Real Madrid on April 9.

City’s trip to the Spanish capital ended in a thrilling 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw on a night of subplots at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Premier League giants saw their pre-game preparations disrupted after midfield star Kevin De Bruyne reported feeling unwell ahead of kick off.

Pep Guardiola opted to leave the Belgian international on the bench, as a precaution, after the experienced playmaker vomited in the dressing room.

As per reports from the Daily Star, De Bruyne believes the sickness was caused by something he ate at the team hotel earlier in the day.

That set off alarm bells for Guardiola and City, but the issue has remained as an isolated one, with the rest of the squad unaffected by it.

City host Luton Town in their weekend Premier League fixture before a quarter final second leg against Real Madrid in Manchester on April 17.