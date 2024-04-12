La Liga chief Javier Tebas has continued his war of words with Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez.

The pair have clashed frequently in recent years of issues which have dominated Spanish football from the role of the RFEF to the proposed European Super League.

However, Tebas’ latest dig at Perez focuses on his relationship with Spanish politics, and his long running links to state power in the country.

Tebas pointed to a photograph taken at Real Madrid’s 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw with Manchester City last week in which several prominent Spanish politicians were seated in a private box.

Images which brings together figures from different spheres of influence is a concern for Tebas who believes Perez’s influence across multiple areas is excessive.

“The City photo in the box says it all”, as per quotes from Forbes.

“I didn’t see that photo at the Estadio Metropolitano the day after [at Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League]. He’s a very influential person in achieving his goals.

“Florentino is transversal. With [Silvio] Berlusconi we knew he was right-wing. Florentino is with everyone: Carmena, Zapatero, Sanchez. He has too much influence. That’s not good for the country or for football.”

Tebas’ remarks are unlikely to have any impact on Perez’s conduct at Real Madrid, and specifically in reference to inviting politicians to games, if Los Blancos are to progress past City and into the Champions League semi finals this season.