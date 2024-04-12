Ilkay Gundogan to break Barcelona ever present streak against Cadiz

Midfield star Ilkay Gundogan will be handed a vital rest in Barcelona’s weekend La Liga trip to Cadiz.

Xavi Hernandez is looking to balance his squad options ahead of a midweek UEFA Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

With Barcelona’s La Liga title defence effectively over, and their top four spot secure, the Champions League is now Xavi’s main focus.

As part of his preparations, Gundogan will remain in Catalonia, as the squad head to Andalucia in league action, via Mundo Deportivo.

His omission will mean a key change, as the German international misses his first game of the campaign, after featuring in all 44 games since the start of the season.

Gundogan has started 27 of Barcelona’s league games, more than any other player, with three substitute appearances, and 11 in total in cup and European matches.

The decision is based on giving the 33-year-old a break, ahead of facing PSG, and also to avoid a possible suspension, with the veteran just one yellow card away from missing out against Real Madrid next weekend.