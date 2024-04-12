Former La Liga star offers fresh Luka Modric transfer option

Luka Modric looks certain to end his time at Real Madrid this summer.

Modric is expected to change his long standing pattern of signing one year contract extensions as he seeks a new challenge away from Madrid.

The Croatian international is rumoured to be annoyed by his lack of playing team in recent months with conflicting reports over relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti has consistently rejected rumours of a rift between them with Modric’s experience still invaluable to his squad.

However, ahead of his departure, the experienced campaigner is not short of offers, with links to Saudi Arabia, the USA and possible return to former side Dinamo Zagreb.

Modric will assess his options after captaining Croatia at Euro 2024, but the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate a switch to Turkey is possible.

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid winger Arda Turan is keen to bring him to Eyüpspor, after leading the club to a first ever promotion to the Turkish Super Lig this month.