First image emerges of Barcelona shirt for Clasico clash with Colombian singer to be featured

While the Champions League takes centre stage, it has gone somewhat under the radar that El Clasico is just under 10 days away. Normally the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona is given a lengthy runway for build-up, but that has not been the case this year given the Champions League quarter-finals.

Slowly becoming a regular part of that build-up is the artist that appears on the front of the Barcelona shirt, as part of their sponsorship deal with Spotify. So far a trick that has only been applied during Clasico fixtures, the likes of Drake, the Rolling Stones and Rosalia have all featured on the front of their shirts.

It was reported several weeks ago that Colombian singer Karol G would be the lucky artist this time around, and that appears to have come to fruition, with a shirt bearing her logo appearing in a Barcelona shop.

🚨 KAROL G will be on Barcelona's shirt for the upcoming Clásico. @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/VY7v74zXgy — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 11, 2024

It’s an occasion that Barcelona have turned into limited edition collector’s items, only putting a certain numbers of the unique kits up for sale. Karol G is one of the top 10 most listened to artists on Spotify, and joins a rather illustrious list.