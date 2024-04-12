Eder Militao set for Real Madrid ‘audition’ ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid will test Eder Militao this weekend ahead of their crunch UEFA Champions League trip to Manchester City.

Los Blancos secured a thrilling 3-3 quarter final first leg draw against the defending champions in midweek with the tie now evenly balanced.

A clash at the Etihad Stadium will decide Real Madrid’s fate in the tournament this season and Carlo Ancelotti faces some key calls on his line up.

France international Aurelien Tchouameni covered at centre back in the first leg but he misses the return game due to suspension.

Ancelotti is considering his options to replace Tchouameni and Militao will start in their La Liga clash at Mallorca this weekend.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Ancelotti is willing to roll the dice and start Militao in Manchester, if he comes through unscathed against Mallorca.

The Brazilian defender has played just one minute of action since suffering a knee injury in the opening game of the campaign and his inclusion would be a major risk by Ancelotti.