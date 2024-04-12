Diego Simeone sends stern reminder to Atletico Madrid players over La Liga form

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has reminded his players that without finishing in the top four so consistently over the past decade and a bit, they would not be where they are currently. Los Rojiblancos face a crunch match against Girona this weekend, sandwiched between their clashes with Borussia Dortmund.

Simeone was blunt when he was asked how he would maintain the same level of competitive tension as they showed in midweek.

“Knowing the importance of LaLiga.”

In terms of the differences between the first game and this one, Simeone highlighted that the game taking place at 14:00 CEST in Madrid could be a major factor.

“The conditions are different, there will be a higher temperature, that one was at night and cold, so the rhythm may change, but the characteristics of both teams will be according to what we have been doing during the year.”

🎙️ Diego Simeone: “Me being the DNA of Atlético Madrid? I don't think about it, Atlético is much more than one person. It's a club, a family, and all of us who work here seek the best for the club and the team.” pic.twitter.com/CxzN3XDXLN — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 12, 2024

He had kind words for his opposite number Michel Sanchez too.

“All of them follow their coach, they are convinced of their work, it is not easy to prepare for games with a whole week, sometimes it is better to play more frequently. You have to try to get there well, when you have space to work and when you don’t.”

Some have spoken about potential for Atletico to rest players, but with Girona seven points ahead in third, and Athletic Club just two behind in fifth place, Simeone was keen to remind both fans and players that La Liga was their bread and butter. Even if he understood the desire from the fans to focus on their quarter-final return leg with Dortmund.

“Yes, I understand everything, the fan wants to be champion and in the league that possibility does not appear to be there. Those 12 years that we have been in the Champions League have shown us that playing in the Champions League allowed us have this stadium, these footballers and compete. We are clear about what the club’s objectives are. Tomorrow we will focus on La Liga and in the afternoon we will start thinking about Dortmund.”