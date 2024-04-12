Dani Alves to remain free until rape charge appeal; returns €150k to father of former teammate

Former Brazilian footballer Dani Alves will remain free until his appeal against a rape conviction is heard. The 39-year-old was given a 4.5 year jail sentence in February, but was released on bail until the decision is ratified by the appeals court, after posting a €1m bail fee.

Part of the reason that Alves had been given such a short sentence (rape can be punished with a 4-12 year sentence), was that the judge considered a €150k payment made to the victim in damages immediately as a mitigating factor in his sentencing, reducing the nine-year sentence sought by the public prosecutor. That money was reportedly loaned to him by the father of Neymar Junior.

ESPN say that Alves has now returned that money to the Neymar family. Neymar senior had remarked that they had not contributed to the €1m bail fee, after understanding the verdict against the ex-Barcelona and Sevilla defender.

Meanwhile the prosecution had tried to appeal the bail decision, but that appeal was rejected by the court, on the grounds that he is not a significant flight risk. He will remain free until the appeal is heard, albeit he is not allowed to leave the country and must report to the court once per week.