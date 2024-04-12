Carlo Ancelotti explains Rodrygo Goes absence from training four days away from Manchester City return

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has calmed fears about the fitness of Rodrygo Goes ahead of a crucial eight-day stretch, which sees them travel to Mallorca, Manchester City and then host Barcelona. The Brazilian forward was absent from training on Friday morning, but Ancelotti had faith in his fitness for Saturday’s game.

Ancelotti made little of suggestions that he would employ heavy rotations against Mallorca at Son Moix.

“The entire squad will be available and the priority is tomorrow, not Manchester. We have a lot at stake, but like all teams. We maintain confidence and tomorrow is vital.”

One of the key debates coming for Ancelotti is whether to use Nacho Fernandez in central defence against Manchester City next week, after Aurelien Tchouameni was suspended.

“He has played many games and he is Nacho, always reliable, but when you play so much, you can also make more mistakes. He is a player with a lot of confidence and personality. It has been useful and will continue to be useful.”

He was also asked whether Tchouameni could continue in defence beyond this week.

“Well, it is one more resource that we have, but always keeping in mind that it is a great pivot.”

The alternative to Nacho on Tuesday is likely to be Eder Militao, who has played just a few minutes since injuring his anterior cruciate ligament, although he could be given minutes against Mallorca. The Italian was asked whether he felt it was risk playing Militao against such physical forwards like Vedat Muriqi, Cyle Larin or Erling Haaland from the start.

“It’s a thought we have in our heads, but if I see a player looks fine, I don’t think about the minutes he’s been playing or the time he’s been out. I put someone who was coming off an injury in a Champions League final and I did it because I saw they looked fine. The question is whether it is available.”