“Careful with them – the 3 you just mentioned’ – Carlo Ancelotti warns of underestimations in Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has addressed Jude Bellingham’s perceived poor form in his pre-match press conference ahead of their clash for Real Mallorca. The 20-year-old has just three goals in 2024, a significant drop from his form in the first half of the season.

The Italian manager was confident that Bellingham was still playing well, in spite of his drop in goalscoring form.

“His scoring rate has slowed down, but it was a surprise [that he was scoring so much]. He is doing his job, which is more of a midfielder, but in terms of football he is very good, he lacks nothing, only the goals, which sooner or later will return.”

One of the narratives in recent weeks has been that Bellingham has been tired, with Ancelotti himself saying that he lacked ‘freshness’.

“The physical sensations are very good and, although in the second half we went down a little, we had a 2-1 lead and we tried to manage it, nothing more, but physically everyone is fine. The marks for the City game? I would pass the football exam, yes, I would pass.”

He also explained that he could maintain Vinicius Junior in a more central position, with Rodrygo Goes on the left, which came as something of a surprise during the Manchester City match.

“Could be. Vinicius is very humble and has understood that this system can be good for the team, with him playing more inside. It’s something I’ve talked to both of them about and they agreed.”

He was also asked if he was surprised by the poor level of Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League quarter-final first legs.

“Calm, Calm. It may be that they did not give their best versions in the first leg, but other games are coming… and be careful. Be careful with the three you mentioned.”

Prior, Ancelotti had also cleared up the fitness of Rodrygo, who missed training on Friday. Los Blancos travel to Mallorca on Saturday to face the Copa del Rey final runners-up, before facing Manchester City and Barcelona in a crucial eight-day run.