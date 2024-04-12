Barcelona yet to make advances in contract talks with star defender despite reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was singled out as a top target for Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window, and while talk of a move to Bavaria has quietened down, his future still remains somewhat up in the air.

With a contract until 2026, if he does not agree a new deal with Barcelona, then the likelihood is that they will try to sell him this summer to get maximum value for him. The two parties have been in talks for months now, with Premier League sides paying close attention to his situation.

The most recent reports were that Araujo had been sent an offer by Barcelona, with the latter believing themselves to be closer to a deal due to the desire of the player to stay. However Matteo Moretto has explained to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that no concrete advances have been made regarding his contract situation as things stand.

Top central defenders tend to come at a premium, and Barcelona could certainly fetch a premium for the Uruguayan, in a summer when most are forecasting at least one major sale for the Blaugrana in order to address their salary limit situation. As of January, Barcelona were nearly €200m over their salary limit, and without significant changes, face another season of restrictions on their signings.