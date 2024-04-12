Barcelona star being called by agents ahead of summer of uncertainty

Barcelona picked up a crucial result against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, and at the heart of it was a vindicated Raphinha, who scored a brace on the left-hand side. He used that platform to declare that he intended on fulfilling his contract, which runs until 2027, but the club seems reluctant to guarantee his future.

The 27-year-old has been at the centre of rumours of an exit this summer, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Saudi Arabian teams linked to him. In spite of his desire to stay, the Blaugrana are to consider offers for almost all of their squad, save for a few of their younger stars.

As per Relevo, Raphinha is still without an agent since Sporting Director Deco left him, and has been using his lawyers to give him legal advice and nothing more, ahead of a summer in which his future remains ‘uncertain’. They say he has received numerous calls from interested agents looking to represent him, but has not decided to take any of them up on their offers.

The Brazilian is one of the assets that perhaps has more interest in him, and could fetch a good price for the Blaugrana, but neither is he likely to make Barcelona the most money. With three years remaining on his deal, they will still have nearly €30m to pay off from his original transfer. No doubt the Blaugrana will want at least double that to make a deal worth their while, but little will change unless Raphinha changes his mind.