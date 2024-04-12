Barcelona have no doubts over Pau Cubarsi contract renewal

Barcelona are continuing to work on a contract renewal agreement with rising star Pau Cubarsi.

The 17-year-old has emerged as a vital player for Xavi Hernandez since the start of 2024 after forcing himself into the starting XI as a key centre back.

His continued progress has alerted the club over his future and contract talks are ongoing with the teenager’s representatives.

In particular, Barcelona want to update a clause in his contract that could allow him to leave the club for a fee of €10m, if an acceptable transfer offer was put forward.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, all parties are confident over reaching an agreement, but there is no firm progress at this stage.

The current plan would request Cubarsi to sign an updated contract, now with a fresh five year contract put on the table when he turns 18 in January, which would include a huge termination clause.