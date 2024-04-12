Barcelona join Manchester City in summer race for Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala could be set for a summer exit from the club with Barcelona interested in a move.

The German international has established himself as one of the most exciting and talented young attackers in European football across the last two seasons.

Despite his ongoing importance to Bayern, the 21-year-old has been linked with a new challenge, as he edges towards the final two years of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

As per the latest update from The Independent, Premier League giants Manchester City are currently leading the transfer race to potentially sign him in 2024.

Musiala is rumoured to favour a return to England and a chance to test himself in the Premier League as his next career challenge.

City are likely to make the first move in this developing transfer saga, but Barcelona are monitoring the situation, as their financial options improve, with Paris Saint-Germain also tracking the Stuttgart born playmaker.