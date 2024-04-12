Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez stonewalls talk again – ‘My decision will not change’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has once again moved to quieten talk that he could change his mind and remain at the club beyond the summer, having already announced his resignation.

Reportedly Barcelona President Joan Laporta along with other members of the board are doing their best to persuade Xavi to stay, but thus far he has always maintained that his decision was the same – ‘until now’.

One of the reasons he gave for his decision was that he wasn’t enjoying being coach of Barcelona any more. He was asked ahead of their clash with Cadiz whether that had changed, following an important win against PSG.

“Yes, in many moments yes. But it also happened to me before. Now with my decision there has been much more calm in the environment. We are all calmer knowing that I have an expiration date. I think it it is a decision that was correct, and that is why we are where we are now If it hadn’t been for that, it would have been more difficult.”

The Blaugrana are on their best run of the season with nine wins and three draws from their past 12 games, but Xavi said that little else had changed beyond the announcement of his decision.

“In the same way as before. Taking care of the details, looking at the rival… nothing has changed. The team has entered into a very positive dynamic, the team believes it… We have to take advantage of it. Try to win tomorrow, Tuesday and the Clasico, whatever comes.”

Xavi: "Is it impossible for me to change my decision? I have already said it several times, nothing has changed. You still have time to ask me another question." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 12, 2024

Xavi was asked if he was convinced that they would be where they were if he hadn’t made his decision.

“I was convinced that with my decision we would be here. On the other hand, if I hadn’t decided that, I’m convinced that it would have been a disaster. That’s what I let the president know. The important thing is the club, and we all have to think about the club, and I will leave for the club. If I hadn’t decided that at this point we wouldn’t be competing.”

“There’s no need to ask me every press conference. Nothing has changed. My decision will not change,” he remarked when asked about his future.

Part of the problem for Barcelona in looking for a replacement is that it is not clear how many top managers would be willing to come into such a difficult situation, and be so understanding of the lack of resources at their disposal. As things stand though, the Blaugrana must have an alternative plan.