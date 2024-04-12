Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez responds to racist comment aimed at Lamine Yamal

While the suspensions of Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen were a frustration for Barcelona on a successful night in Paris on Wednesday, undoubtedly the sour note was the comment made by former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and assistant manager Mono Burgos regarding Lamine Yamal.

During the coverage leading up to the match, Burgos was praising Lamine Yamal‘s touch when he said of the 16-year-old, ‘but football is like life, if things don’t go well, then he could end up at the traffic lights’.

Since the incident, Movistar+, the channel it was on, have apologised, as has Burgos, and he has stepped down from his duties. Meanwhile part of Barcelona’s communications department alerted Barcelona to the comment, and both the Blaugrana and PSG refused interviews with Movistar on the night, with the backing of UEFA.

Xavi: "Frenkie & Pedri? Each case is different, it depends, but tomorrow we have to be at the same level of intensity as during the Champions League, it will be a competitive eleven to get the 3 points — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 12, 2024

Manager Xavi Hernandez was asked about the comments ahead of Barcelona’s match with Cadiz.

“What were the words you used? Repugnant and…? Punishable. 100% with you there, those words. Lamine is fine, happy and calm. There’s no need to speak mor about this.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images