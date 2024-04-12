Barcelona hoping to tie up new contract for starlet before summer transfer window

It has been a stratospheric rise for 17-year-old central defender Pau Cubarsi this season, making his debut in January. In the space of a couple of months, he has become a fixture at the heart of Barcelona’s defence. The Blaugrana are hoping for a similarly swift end to contract talks.

Reportedly Cubarsi has a €10m release clause in his current deal, something that Premier League sides would no doubt activate if they were to have the chance. Manchester City already attempted to snap him up last summer. As such, Matteo Moretto has confirmed that Barcelona are in talks with Cubarsi over a new deal, as reported by MD, but also noted that the Blaugrana want to tie up the deal before the end of the season. All sides are keen to find a deal, which should point them in the right direction.

🚨 Héctor Fort, Marcos Alonso, Oriol Romeu, Fermín López and both Marc Guiu and Vitor Roque could start against Cádiz. Marc Casadó also has options to start. @sport pic.twitter.com/mX91czxf2R — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 12, 2024

The teenage sensation has beaten out seasoned professionals such as Inigo Martinez and Andreas Christensen for his spot, and he doesn’t look like giving it up any time soon. Already Luis de la Fuente has called him up for the Spain squad, and few would bet against him being back in it for the Euros this summer in Germany.

