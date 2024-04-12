Barcelona bite back with ticket price increase for PSG directors

Barcelona have looked to mirror Paris Saint-Germain’s controversial ticket policy for club directors and their families.

PSG head to Barcelona on April 16 for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final clash with La Blaugrana.

The Catalans secured a superb 3-2 win in Paris last week to give themselves an edge ahead of the return tie with tensions running high at the Parc des Princes.

Ahead of the game, PSG head coach Luis Enrique claimed he better represented ‘Barca DNA’ than Xavi Hernandez, based on his time in charge at Barcelona.

The two clubs have endured a fractured relationship since the failed European Super League project and Barcelona were annoyed by PSG’s first leg ticketing stance.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona directors were requested to pay €600 per ticket to bring family members and club representatives to the game, and they have responded in kind.

Barcelona have set ‘very high prices’ for each additional ticket asked for by PSG directors who wish to increase their allocation in the VIP area at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.